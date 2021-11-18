It was a surprise welcome home reunion.
Two Chowan-Edenton Schools students, Alexis White, a student at White Oak Elementary School and her sister, MacKenzie White, a student at D.F. Walker Elementary School received a special surprise at the end of the school day last week.
The girls’ uncle, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Chad White, made a visit to each school to surprise his nieces after a nine month deployment to Dubai in the middle east.
According to CPO White, he left for deployment in February, just days before Valentine’s Day.
Upon his return on Saturday (Nov. 6), the family contacted both schools and was granted permission to pay the girls a surprise visit.
Both girls knew their uncle was expected to arrive sometime before Thanksgiving, but has no idea he was already home.
Alexis was the first to be surprised. After she realized he was there, Alexis jumped into his arms for an emotional, tear-filled hug.
Alexis said she was shocked when she looked up and her uncle was walking through the door.
Next, Alexis and CPO White walked hand in hand inside D.F. Walker Elementary School to surprise her older sister, MacKenzie.
While quietly drawing a picture during art, MacKenzie had no idea the surprise she had standing on the other side of the door.
When her uncle walked through the door, she knew exactly who he was, even before he recognized her through her mask.
MacKenzie had always wanted to be surprised after he returned, but it was unable to happen after his last deployment due to COVID-19 protocols. CPO White had to quarantine before returning home to his family.
Both girls, their uncle and the rest of the planned to continue their long-awaited reunion over dinner.