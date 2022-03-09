The Edenton Town Council welcomed the town’s new assistant town manager during a special meeting on Feb. 28.
DeWayne Whealton was introduced by Town Manager Corey Gooden as the new incumbent of the assistant town manager role. As assistant town manager, Whealton will be responsible for planning and grant writing.
Gooden proposed the idea to council in 2021, seeking a new position to fill the departure of Town Planner Elizabeth Bryant. An assistant town manager may also be able to juggle some of Gooden’s duties when he is out of town.
Whealton, a Chocowinity native, has lived in Edenton for nine years. He formerly served in the North Carolina Marine Patrol since 2012, until he received his Master’s of Public Administration degree within the last year. Prior to joining the NCMP, Whealton was in the U.S. Navy.
“I love Edenton,” Whealton told the council. “I am ready to get started.”
Whealton’s first day in his new capacity was Tuesday, March 1.
Meanwhile, John A. Holmes Athletic Director Wes Mattera presented an update on the new sports signage to be placed at various entrances to Edenton.
“Welcome to Edenton: Home of Champions,” the sign reads. Below the title are four championship recognitions for area sports teams: Holmes Football (1934, 1954, 1956, 1957, 1960, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1969), Holmes Baseball (2017), Holmes Track (2019) and D.F. Walker High School Football (1968-1969).
“I feel like we gave everyone recognition on a broad spectrum,” Mattera said. “Both past and present.”
Some of the current sites being considered for signage are:
• West Queen Street near American Legion Post 40.
• Near the site of the former Cotton Gin Inn at the corner of Old Hertford Road and N.C. 32.
• At the foot of Vidant Chowan Hospital near the office of Vidant Family Medicine.
• North Broad Street headed toward the U.S. 17 bypass.
• Somewhere along Houghton Road before the Albemarle Sound Bridge, Mattera said officials are working to identify landowners in the area.
Other business addressed by town council during the special meeting included:
• The council unanimously approved (Councilman Hackney High Jr. motion, Councilman Roger Coleman second, Councilman Sambo Dixon was absent) a Sale by Negotiated Offer with Upset Bid for 304 Court Street (parking lot area). SAGA Construction Development Director Bob Howsare recently informed Gooden that 15 feet of additional spacing along the northeast edge of the Hotel Hinton (113 East King Street) project would be needed. Gooden can now begin soliciting commercial appraisal values immediately. Gooden explained that the Town Council can then choose to affirm to sell the property based upon the highest price and agreed upon terms once the process is complete. The total area requested is roughly 15 feet by 136 feet.
• Administrative, Finance, Utilities and Public Works all held committee meetings to send items before full council. Most, if not all, will be addressed at the full council meeting on March 8.
