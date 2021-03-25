“Mr. Brown is very good with the kids at the school.”
“Mr. Brown is a loving man. He loves the kids and he loves his job.”
“Mr. Brown is an outstanding man of integrity and character.”
These are just a few of the comments from those who nominated White Oak School custodian Raymond Brown as an NC School Hero.
While the Chowan County resident won the overall popular vote with 70,000 votes, more than any other nominee, local blogger and parent Adrian Wood organized community members and others to make something so much better.
On Saturday, March 20, while Brown posed with his family as local photographer and White Oak staff member Kim Ullom took photos at the Barker House, about 100 people gathered at nearby Colonial Park.
When Brown and his family walked over, they were surprised with a celebration of White Oak’s favorite custodian with a throw-down party.
Wood, who blogs at Tales of an Educated Debutante, encouraged her followers to vote for Brown in the NC School Heroes contest. After he lost, Wood started a fundraiser.
“It quickly grew into into dollar figures that no one expected,” Ullom said in a Facebook post. “You see, our Mr. Brown is loved by all who know him and represent giving, kindness, and good to those who don’t. We celebrated Mr. Brown today. We celebrated my friend.”
Saturday’s celebration included the presentation of the fundraiser money – $35,000 – to Brown.
Wood and Brown have been friends for 10 years.
“I have four children, and our youngest Amos started school when he was three years old,” Wood said, as Amos stood by her. “He didn’t talk and it was hard for this mama to drop him off. Pretty soon, Mr. Brown he started calling him ‘Famous Amos.’ And pretty soon, he had more friends than I could count. And they called him Famous Amos. Because of your example, all of these children to welcome him. And as a mother of a child with a disability, there is nothing better.”
Amos and Wood presented Brown with the check, calling it the Famous Amos award, noted that people in the community and from outside the state contributed to the fund.
Earlier in the celebration, Sheila Evans, former White Oak principal who now serves as the district’s chief academic officer, discussed her nomination of Brown for the NC School Heroes award.
She noted Brown arrives at White oak at 5:45 a.m. every day, to ensure the building is in top notch shape for our students.
“He greets everyone who enters without right smile and a cheerful,” Evans said. “When the students arrive, his day really begins, he greets them on the bus and at the drop-off. … Mr. Brown is the quiet hero of our school.”
Current White Oak Principal Michelle White and several White Oak students had a brief presentation for Brown and presented him with a book written by the students.
Miss NC USA Madison Bryant, accompanied by Miss Teen NC USA Madi Walker, noted that when she heard about Brown and what the community was doing, she needed to be here.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King noted that when he first came to Chowan County, Brown reminded him of his grandfather.
“You have been a mentor to me,” he said. “I really appreciate you.”
Mayor Jimmy Stallings declared March 20, 2021, Raymond Brown Day.
Brown and his family thanked the community members for their support.
Tisha Brown, Brown’s daughter, presented Wood with a gift and gave her dad the “Famous Amos award.”
She noted that when she worked on the award, she was in Greenville and someone saw the photos on her computer screen as they walked by.
Tisha Brown said that the person recognized Brown and had voted for him in the NC School Heroes contest.
Wood thanked the following community members and companies that donated to the fundraiser and for the celebration: White Oak PTA, Chick-fil-A, HTM, flowers by Lily and Lotus, Nixon’s Catering, Amos Mosquito, Tommy Bass, Ullom, Beth Brabble, Sam Harding, Town of Edenton and Perry and Company.