On Feb. 9, Damien Sanchaz Williams, 31, of Gale Street in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor larceny and one felony count of being an habitual felon. Williams was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond.
On the same day, Williams was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny and one felony count of habitual larceny. Williams received an additional $45,000 secured bond.
Edenton Police Department
Incidents
The Edenton Police Department reports of incidents include:
Feb. 1
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possessing an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle was reported at North Granville Street and West Freemason Street in Edenton.
Larceny was reported at Oakum Street in Edenton.
Driving while impaired was reported at Granville Street in Edenton.
Feb. 2
Larceny from motor vehicle and breaking and entering motor vehicle was reported at 101 Court St., Swain Apartments in Edenton.
Feb. 3
Attempted larceny was reported at 407 East Church St. in Edenton.
Assault on a female was reported at undisclosed location in Edenton.
Feb. 4
Larceny was reported at Carteret Street in Edenton.
Feb. 5
Hit and run was reported at Food Lion, 300 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Dead on arrival was reported at West Queen Street in Edenton.
Feb. 6
Dead on arrival was reported at 1205 Paradise Rd. in Edenton.
Larceny was reported at Dollar General Store 06339, 1317 North Broad St. in Edenton.
Feb. 9
Fraud was reported at 104 Olde Colony Drive in Edenton.
Possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana was reported at The Wash House, 524 Coke Ave. in Edenton.
Larceny was reported at Roses, 300 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Feb. 10
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Speedway, 301 Virginia Rd.
Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine was reported at the Edenton Police Department, 301 North Oakum St. in Edenton.
Feb. 11
Larceny and breaking and entering- general was reported at 209 Hawthorne Rd. in Edenton.
Second degree trespassing was reported at Broad Street Mart, 711 North Broad St. in Edenton.
Feb. 13
Injury to personal property, discharging firearm in city limits and assault with a deadly weapon was reported at Waterford Apartments, 200 Chowan Court in Edenton.
Larceny was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Broad St. in Edenton.
Injury to personal property was reported at Waterford Apartments, Apt. 14, 200 Chowan Court in Edenton.
Feb. 16
Larceny and breaking and entering was reported at 814 North Broad St. in Edenton.
Feb. 18
Larceny and possession of stolen goods was reported was at 607 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Feb. 22
Criminal use of counterfeit trademark was reported at 102 Hawthorne Rd. in Edenton.
Feb. 24
Larceny by servants and employee was reported at Speedway, 301 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Feb. 27
Hit and run was reported at Tyler Run Apartments, 213 800/2 Tyler Lane in Edenton.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Edenton Police Department reports of arrests include:
Feb. 1
Benita Rena Sawyer, 41, of Bellwood Drive in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of failure to appear. Sawyer was confined to the Chowan District Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.
Shaquean Quimahri Nixon, 27, of Cabarrus Street in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of assault on a female and one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. Nixon was confined to the Chowan County Jail under no bond.
Feb. 3
Carl Harry Warren Austin Sr., 42, homeless of Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. Austin was confined to the Chowan County Jail under no bond.
Feb. 4
Marqawn Terrell Logan, 31, of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Edenton, was taken into custody for three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Logan was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $2,750 secured bond.
Feb. 6
Lakita Chante Morring, 40, of Virginia Road in Edenton, was taken into custody for two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Morring was release on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Feb. 7
Rahiem Malik Spencer, 26, of Kims Loop Drive in Plymouth, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of failure to appear. Spencer was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $4,000 secured bond.
Feb. 9
Damien Sanchaz Williams, 31, of Gale Street in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor larceny and one felony count of being an habitual felon. Williams was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond.
Damien Sanchaz Williams, 31, of Gale Street in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of larceny and one felony count of habitual larceny. Williams was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond.
Feb. 10
Shaiquashia Shaquintaz Goode, 25, of Tyler Run Apartments, Tyler Run Lane in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of failure to appear. Goode was released on a $200 unsecured bond.
Steven Tyrone Carter, 38, of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Edenton, was summoned/cited for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rental property. Carter was released under no bond.
Feb. 11
Travon Tyleak Norman, 18, of N.C. 45 North in Merry Hill, was taken into custody for one felony count of statutory rape of a child over the age of 15. Norman was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.
Aaryon Taishawn Ward, 30, of Peterson Street in Edenton, was issued an on-view arrest for one misdemeanor count of second degree trespassing. Ward was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 12
Mershaun Zatabian Wilson, 20, of Freemason Street in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of failure to appear. Wilson was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 13
Sayjaye Ramez Skipwith, 34, of Yeopim Road in Edenton, was taken into custody for two misdemeanor counts of larceny. Skipwith was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Feb. 14
Anthony Junior Bunch, 35, of N.C. 45 North in Merry Hill, was summoned/cited for one misdemeanor count of injury to real property. Bunch was release under no bond.
Feb. 16
Catherine Grace Moretti, 58, of Pine View Drive in Edenton, was taken into custody for two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Moretti was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 18
Tionna Juane Jackson, 20, of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Edenton, was taken into custody for five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Jackson was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $18,000 secured bond.
Feb. 19
Terry Nevin Jones Sr., 53, of Center Hill Church Road in Tyner, was summoned/cited for one misdemeanor count of larceny. Jones was release under no bond.
Feb. 20
Jermaine Donte Scott, 29, of Green Road in Tyner, was taken into custody for two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Scott was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $500 secured bond.
Monta Dequa Privott, 28, of Turnpike Road in Portsmouth, Va., was taken into custody for four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Privott was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.