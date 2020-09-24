Edenton, with the help of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated the United States Constitution, a document which delineates the national frame of government.
Hugh Williamson, an Edenton resident, was one of three North Carolina representatives who signed the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, 233 years ago. A monument, erected through the efforts of the Edenton Tea Party chapter NSDAR, to Williamson is at Elizabeth Vann Moore Park.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, a small group from the chapter and few town officials gathered there to pay tribute to Williamson and the important United States document.
Williamson was born Dec. 5, 1733, in Philadelphia. His father noted that his son wasn’t destined to be a man who does manual labor, so he invested in his son’s education, according to NSDAR member Virginia Wood.
She mentioned that he did a lot of interesting things as a physician, natural scientist and politician. “Really, he was interested in life itself,” Wood said.
Wood also noted that while sailing from Boston to England, Williamson witnessed the Tea Party and carried news of it to London. When the British Privy Council called on him to testify as to what he had seen, he warned the councilors that the colonies would rebel if the British did not change their policies. While in England, he struck up a close friendship with fellow-scientist Benjamin Franklin, and they cooperated in electrical experiments.
On learning of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Williamson sailed for home in December 1776 and was captured by a British man-of-war. After managing to escape, he delivered important dispatches to the Continental Congress from its European envoys.
It was another ship incident, an English blockade of then Charles Town, South Carolina, during 1777, that brought Williamson to Edenton. Here, he worked as a merchant, shipbuilder and physician. During the Revolutionary War, he was unable to find a position as a doctor for the Continental Army. He served as the surgeon general of North Carolina and vaccinated troops against smallpox.
As a member of the Continental Congress, Williamson, along with William Blount and Richard Dobbs Spaight, signed the Constitution as North Carolina’s representatives. Wood called Williamson an unknown author of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
“He was instrumental in getting the country established,” she said.
Williamson eventually moved to New York City to the home of the family of his second wife, Maria Apthorpe. He died there in May 22, 1819. He is buried in Trinity Church in the Apthorpe family’s grave site.
Wood also led the group in the recitation of the last verse of the Star Spangled Banner, the one which she says should be the national anthem.
”O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand
Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!
Blest with victory and peace may the heaven rescued land
Praise the power that hath made and preserved us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto — ‘In God is our trust,’ And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Beth Taylor, Edenton Tea Party chapter NSDAR first vice regent, told how the efforts to honor Williamson started with the late Inglis Fletcher. In 1948, the author from Chowan County noted how Williamson is one of the few signers of the Constitution that didn’t have a monument honoring him. The idea was forgot for a while until 2000.
During the Edenton Tea Party chapter’s July 4th celebration, Wood came to Taylor with the idea of a Williamson monument.
After a few setbacks caused by the 2008 recession, the Edenton Tea Party chapter NSDAR talked to then state Representative Bob Steinburg about the monument in 2015. The chapter worked with the town to get a site for the monument. In 2016, the state awarded money for the project. The monument was built and erected by April 2017. It was dedicated on Constitution Day in 2017.
Besides this year’s small ceremony, Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR distributed pocket editions of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution at downtown businesses.
The Gregarious Goose, in downtown Edenton, hosted a display put together by the chapter about Constitution Week.
Chapter Regent Sandra Sperry thanked the business and owner Alice Stallcup for hosting the display and chapter chaplain Clara King and Constitution Week Committee chairwoman Georgiana Nelson and her group for their contributions to the celebration.