Edenton Police Department arrested an Edenton resident twice in the past few weeks on various charges.
On Thursday, December 24, 2020, the Edenton Police Department announced charges against an Edenton woman who lied to police and a Chowan County Magistrate about having COVID-19, prompting the Edenton Police Department to send the arresting officer in to quarantine and shut down a police vehicle for cleaning and disinfection.
Keanna Lashawn Gregory, 42, was charged with Felony Common Law Obstruction of Justice, Malicious Conduct by Prisoner, and Driving While License Revoked.
Gregory defrauded EPD and the Magistrate by providing a fake medical excuse letter saying she had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The alleged fraud cost EPD a significant amount of money, according to Chief Henry A. King, Jr. “The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to Edenton Police Department and distress to the officer and his family. All of this just to avoid going to jail,” King said in a statement.
Gregory was taken before the Magistrate on duty and placed under a $3,500 secured bond.
In a separate incident, EPD, with the assistance of Elizebth City Police Department, executed a search warrant on January 4 in the 200 block of East Albemarle Street after receiving complaints of narcotics being sold at the location.
Police took Gregory into custody. She charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for Keeping and Selling of Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver and Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possess with Intent a Controlled Substance Within 1000 feet of a School, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Gregory received a $61,000 secure bond.