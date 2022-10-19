...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sheltered rural locations well west of the
Chesapeake Bay may experience a light freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
A gathering of the Women’s Giving Circle last month, a subgroup of the ECU Health Chowan Hospital’s Development Council.
EDENTON - With a purpose of providing healthcare related educational opportunities and to make an impact on philanthropy, the ECU Health Chowan Development Council’s Women’s Giving Circle met their annual goal.
The group, chaired by Lynne Layton, announced the circle had raised $18,765 and is able to fund three important projects, benefiting the women of Chowan and surrounding counties.
According to Layton, the money was raised from their winter campaign.
“We greatly appreciate the support from the women in our area. With their donations, we are able to provide four important devices to help mothers and babies in our area,” Layton said.
The three projects funded include an epidural positioning device and a non-invasive bilirubin testing device that will benefit mothers and newborns. The ECU Health Chowan Hospital Birthing Center has a service area including Chowan, Perquimans, Washington, Tyrrell and Bertie counties.
During the meeting, board members were recognized, who include Mary Boehing, Harriett DeHart, Lisa Dyer, Leather Fischer, Joy Harvill, Jennifer Moskowitz, Kathleen Towers and Ginny Vinson. Thanking these ladies was Jennifer Harriss, ECU Health Development Council Manager.
“It is an honor to work with such wonderful, caring ladies who see a need and are able to secure the funds necessary in order to provide exceptional healthcare,” Harriss said.
According to Harriss, the women’s circle was also able to fund two portable ultrasound devices that will be used in the ECU Health Physicians Women’s Care offices.
The Women’s Giving Circle meets bi-annually and invites new members to join.
For more information, contact Jennifer Harriss at (252) 482-6440.