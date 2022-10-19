Women's Circle

A gathering of the Women’s Giving Circle last month, a subgroup of the ECU Health Chowan Hospital’s Development Council.

 Contributed Photo

EDENTON - With a purpose of providing healthcare related educational opportunities and to make an impact on philanthropy, the ECU Health Chowan Development Council’s Women’s Giving Circle met their annual goal.

The group, chaired by Lynne Layton, announced the circle had raised $18,765 and is able to fund three important projects, benefiting the women of Chowan and surrounding counties.