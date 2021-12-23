John A. Holmes High is now saying goodbye to both its principal and assistant principal.
Principal Steve Wood and Assistant Principal William Ledford are both set to officially retire on Dec. 31 and Jan. 31, respectively.
Interim principals will be put in place to finish out the school year.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer offered a statement for the retirements.
“Mr. Wood has spent his life serving others. He is to be commended for his stellar contribution to the lives of each child he has cared for as a teacher, coach and student leader,” said Dr. Sasscer. “He will leave an indelible mark on our school family and with our beloved Aces.”
He went on to say, “Mr. Ledford has served as a perfect compliment to the leadership team at Holmes. He is a consummate school leader, who makes decisions with students’ best interests at heart. Mr. Ledford is well respected and will be missed.”
Wood and Ledford recently spoke about their time at Holmes and their plans for the future.
Having reached his final week with students in the building, Wood said the conclusion of his career had not fully hit him yet.
He arrived at Holmes in 2015 and has been in education for 25 years. He previously served in Scotland, Richmond and Robeson counties.
One of the greatest takeaways he had when recalling his move to Edenton was the community.
“The community here opened their arms to my wife and I,” Wood said. “It has been nothing but a very good experience from day one.”
Ledford, who has been with ECPS for the last four and a half years, originally found his footing in Bertie County in October 1999. Working his way up through the district, he held multiple positions including teacher, assistant principal and transportation supervisor.
Joining the team at Holmes in July 2017 was an incredibly welcoming experience, he says.
“The community support is huge here both academically and athletically,” Ledford said.
For Wood, realizing just how good ECPS teachers were was a big epiphany for him.
“When I first came here, our growth index was at -7.89 and our school report card was a 57. Right before Covid hit, we had brought our growth index up to 0 and our report card was a 69. Things were improving. Some of the teachers brought aboard added to that chemistry.”
While COVID-19 set things back at Holmes, Wood persisted until he knew it was time to go.
“I’ve been told my whole life ‘when it’s time, you’ll know it,’” he said. “I always thought I’d stick around until the new school is built, but I knew it was just my time to go.”
Ledford felt the same way, as both men had realized their time was up around the same time.
“I told [Wood] that this was going to be my last year,” Ledford said. “Maybe a month later, he said that he’s retiring too. People have thought that we’re retiring because of each other, but we’ve turned it into a fun joke.”
Working with one another has been something both men pride themselves on.
“I’ve enjoyed working with him,” Ledford said. “When I first interviewed for assistant principal, it was for the middle school originally. Mr. Wood had only been here around two years and immediately realized he wanted me at Holmes.”
Ledford continued, “It’s funny sometimes that we think a lot alike. Our visions can align because we have that old school mentality.”
“We think so much alike that it’s scary,” Wood agreed. “He’s been my right hand man, I knew five minutes into the interview that I wanted him to work with us.”
“Over a dozen principals that I’ve been with and he’s been one of the best ones I’ve had the privilege of working with,” Ledford said. “We’ve had some good laughs.”
The topic of regrets was then posed.
“If I make a wrong decision, I stand by it,” he said. “I fully own it. I don’t regret much as a person. If anything, I would go back and follow up more on some issues that may affect our staff, but otherwise I don’t regret much.”
Wood struck a slightly different tone, but echoed most of the same sentiment.
“I don’t really regret, but I do stay awake sometimes at night concerned ‘did I do my best?’” he said.
Both men say that they hope they are leaving Holmes in a better place than they found it.
“Yes, I think I am,” Wood said. “That’s all one can wish for.”
“I feel like we have,” Ledford added. “When I got here we weren’t in a bad place, but we weren’t where we needed to be. We’ve grown academically over the last few years. I want to feel like I was part of that success.”
Upon retirement, Ledford says he wants to get into his woodworking shop more and fix some things around the house.
Wood says he and his wife plan to stay in Edenton, as the town has won them over.
“It’s a beautiful place to live, to retire. I think we are going to stay here,” he said.
When asked to offer a few words to whoever succeeds them both principals gave their own wisdom.
“Any decision you make, make sure it is in the best interest of the students and the school,” Ledford said. “As an administrator, you have 600 kids to think about. Make a decision that treats everyone equally and fairly.”
“Get to know the kids, get to know the staff before you go and make any changes,” Wood said. “Find out from them what has worked here and love on the kids, love on the community, love on the staff.”
Wood reminisced for a moment in one of his final days in the principal’s chair.
“I could not have made a better choice in coming here,” he said.
