Mexico Road

Crews have assembled at Bolton’s Bridge on Mexico/Macedonia roads to begin a bridge replacement project that is slated for completion by December.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

Work recently commenced on replacing Bolton’s Bridge on Mexico Road, a project that is expected to last over three months.

During the ongoing construction, the portion of Mexico and Macedonia roads over Pollock Swamp-Pembroke Creek will be closed to traffic. Alternate routes and detours will be posted.