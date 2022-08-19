Work recently commenced on replacing Bolton’s Bridge on Mexico Road, a project that is expected to last over three months.
During the ongoing construction, the portion of Mexico and Macedonia roads over Pollock Swamp-Pembroke Creek will be closed to traffic. Alternate routes and detours will be posted.
Ryan Shook with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the project has a scheduled contract completion date for Nov. 30 of this year.
“The contractor, Dellinger Inc., has mobilized to the site and the road is currently closed,” Shook said.
The project, as of last NCDOT estimate, was around $2.3 million.
Shook said that if the project goes over the contract completion date, there is an added $1,100 fine for each calendar day afterward. This can include weekends as well.
Outstanding circumstances, such as hurricanes or other natural disasters, can add additional days to the completion date without incurring a fine.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said that electric utilities were relocated in anticipation of the project because the town provides electricity to the area. Sewer relocation, however, was not needed given the bridge’s location outside of town.
Drivers are encouraged to take other routes to get to the other side of Bolton’s Bridge. These routes may include U.S. 17 or Wildcat Road.