Down East Preservation is putting a new roof on “Freedome House,” a home formerly owned by civil righter leader Golden Frinks in Edenton.
The work is part of a $241,940 federal grant, that will be used to refurbish and convert the house on West Peterson Street into an interpretive center explaining the late civil rights leader’s life and role in the struggle for equal rights in eastern North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which owns the Frinks home, received the grant from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Fund, according to a press release.
Frinks’ house is the newest part of the Edenton State Historic Site. The state agency said the project will help tell a more complete story of Edenton’s recent past.
“We are grateful for this grant program from the National Park Service, which will help us to preserve this important part of North Carolina history and tell the story of the struggle for civil rights in our state,” said Susi H. Hamilton, DNCR secretary.
Frinks purchased the home in 1958 and lived there until his death in 2004. The house was known as the “Freedom House” to locals because many visited Frinks there to plan and carry out civil rights protests and other activities. Frinks served as field secretary for the Christian Leadership Conference and was responsible for organizing protests, sit-ins, and other forms of resistance across North Carolina and the southeastern United States. He often opened his home to local civil rights organizers and hosted visits from national leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr.
Officially known as the Benbury-Frinks House, the property is now part of the Edenton Historic District. The State Historic Preservation Office will lead the effort to repair and renovation the structure. After the renovation, the house’s interior will include exhibits describing Frinks’ life and the history of the civil rights movement in North Carolina.
Michelle Lanier, director of the Division of State Historic Sites, said the state is looking forward to the project.
“We are incredibly humbled and inspired to embark upon this new Freedom House project and to further illuminate the stories of civil rights champions such as Golden Frinks,” she said in the press release.
The grant for the Frinks House project comes from the $14 million Congress appropriated to the African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund. It is one 51 projects across 20 states and the District of Columbia designed to preserve sites related to African Americans’ struggle for equality in the 20th century.
In a recent letter to the public, Lanier noted the importance of the Freedom House as a part of the state agency’s commitment to sharing more narratives that reveal the histories of racism in North Carolina and beyond. Frinks led many social justice movements, one of them the protest of the murder of Henry Marrow Jr.
“We are not there yet, but I am committed, now more than ever to moving us forward. Because Black Lives do Matter, so do black histories, so do black audiences, so do black landscapes, and so do black lay and academic scholars.”