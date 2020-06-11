Work has started on a historic building on East Gale Street in Edenton.
Larry McLaughlin, owner of Old House Restorations, and Richard Anthony have been hired to make exterior repairs to the Hannibal Badham Jr. house, built around 1900.
The house, across the street from Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church, is considered the most elaborate home built by noted carpenter and builder Hannibal Badham Sr., according to N.C. State University’s North Carolina Architects and Buildings: A Biographical Dictionary.
The property is currently owned by Mary Overton, of Silver Springs, Maryland. Her husband, the late Bernard Overton, bought it from his aunt Eunice.
Mary Overton says that they wanted to keep the house within the family. She plans to move into the home after a majority of the work is completed.
“We’re excited that it’s beginning to look decent,” she said.
Overton said that after her husband died about four years ago, she had to take care of other things, which delayed work on the house. “We’re trying to finish the work, my husband started.”
For now, the work will be primarily on the exterior, making sure “everything is stable and replace what isn’t,” she said. She praised McLaughlin and Anthony for their work.
“They are doing excellent work,” Overton said. “We appreciate their efforts in the restoration.”
The Badham family of carpenters, included at least three generations — Miles Badham I (ca. 1811-1870s), his son Hannibal Badham Sr. (1845-1918), and Hannibal’s sons Hannibal Badham Jr. (1879-1941), and Miles Badham II (1877-1925). They are among the most prominent African American builders in late 19th century Edenton.
Their best known landmark, built by Hannibal Badham Sr., is the Kadesh A. M. E. Zion Church (1897), a frame building in Gothic Revival style. It was home to an important congregation begun in 1866 from Edenton Methodist Church.
The Badhams also built residences, including their own homes. These are on East Gale and East Church streets, some on land inherited from Miles Badham I. Most striking is the ornate Hannibal Badham Jr. House (ca. 1900), which Hannibal Badham Sr. built for his son in the Queen Anne style popular at the time.
McLaughlin noted that while repairing the home’s front porch, he found that the home may have originally been a dark shade of green.
In 2015, the town of Edenton adopted the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Plan. The redevelopment area includes a total of 65 structures, including the Hannibal Badham Jr. house.
Since 2011, the town of Edenton has been working with Overton family on getting the house restored.