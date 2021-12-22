Honoring the fallen at Christmastime.
That is the goal of the Wreaths Across America program, which holds wreath laying ceremonies at over 2,500 locations in all 50 states in December.
In Edenton, one such ceremony began at Beaver Hill Cemetery on Saturday (Dec. 18), before traveling to Warren Grove, Cannon’s Ferry Road and Riverside Baptist Church cemeteries.
The theme this year: “Live up to their Legacy.”
Beth Taylor, chairman of the local event in Edenton, stood and welcomed around 20 members and spouses of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Taylor spoke about the history and meaning of the wreaths’ greenery and their meaning. Each wreath has 10 bouquets, which stand for Faith, Love, Strength, Honesty, Humility, Ambition, Optimism, Concern, Pride and Hopes and Dreams.
The wreaths are then tied together with a red ribbon which represents Great Sacrifice.
The assembled group was greeted with pleasant weather and fair skies as a chapter member laid a wreath and another placed a small American flag at each cemetery.
Sandy Sperry, NSDAR chapter regent, led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, while chapter chaplain Clara King offered prayers.
The ceremony at Beaver Hill Cemetery was held at the grave of 1st Lt. John Hutchings Winborne, a veteran of the U.S. Army who died in 1970 while serving in Vietnam.
Winborne’s gravestone was the recipient of the sole wreath and flag from the ceremony, while others already dotted the cemetery.
The graves of five other veterans were also the recipients of the assemblage on Saturday.
Those buried at Warren Grove Cemetery on N.C. 32 in Chowan County and honored during the ceremony were provided by Sperry as: Specialist Louis Elton Armstead (U.S. Army), Specialist Charlie Mizelle Jernigan (U.S. Army) and Staff Sergeant Herman Earl Lassiter (U.S. Army).
Private First Class Charles Wayne Hughes (U.S. Army) was honored at Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery in Merry Hill.
Private First Class Mack Arthur Jordan (U.S. Marine) was honored at Cannons Ferry Road Cemetery in Tyner.
All five veterans died while serving during U.S. operations in Vietnam.
The backstory of Wreaths Across America is now known to be quite an “accident,” according to Sperry.
During the holiday season of 1992, Wreaths Across America founders Morrill and Karen Worcester of Maine had a surplus of wreaths. They decided to place the wreaths in the older section of Arlington National Cemetery.
As plans were underway, several other individuals and organizations stepped up to help, from a local trucking company to American Legion volunteers and VFW posts.
The quiet tribute went on for years until 2005, when a photo of the gravestones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and snow, circulated across the internet, Sperry said.
National support poured in, along with thousands of requests to help or bring the project to their local cemetery.
The rest, one could say, is history.
Nearly 257,000 sponsored wreaths are needed in 2021 to reach the goal of placing a wreath on every eligible marker at Arlington National Cemetery.
In Edenton, the ladies of the NSDAR are doing their part to make sure that no stone, no life, is forgotten about.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.