Edenton Town Council’s most recent meeting was, well, different when viewed via Zoom.
Readers can call this the “new” normal until the state/federal authorities give local leaders the greenlight to hold public meetings as they were conducted before social distancing guidelines were implemented.
To check out these council meetings – reminiscent of the opening credits to the popular 70s television show the Brady Bunch – go to townofedenton.com
Rather than wax poetically about Jan’s jealousy over “Marsha, Marsha, Marsha” – “here’s the story” about council’s April 14 meeting.
Town Manager Anne Marie Knighton said because of the COVID-19’s impact on financial markets nationally, the state’s Local Government Commission has suggested that Town Hall re-solicit proposals and include banks outside of the Town’s market. The Town staff will send out proposals to local banks as well as to financial institutions on a list the LGC maintains as “interested” in local government financing.
“Hopefully, we will attract some interest,” Knighton said.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings said based on conversations he’s had with bankers, he doesn’t think banks are making any loans during this uncertain fiscal climate.
“Banks are not making loans at this time – period,” he said. “They don’t know what’s going to happen.”
In other matters, council is going to postpone adoption of the 2020 Vision statement until after things settle out as it relates to the coronavirus.
Councilman Hackney High said because of the pandemic, there may be some adverse budgetary affects that will impact the town’s financial planning moving forward.
“Once we get through the pandemic, our budget will look different. Our wants, needs and goals will be different,” High said.
Also, council adopted a resolution asking businesses for their support in allowing volunteer firefighters to respond to calls during regular business hours. High said by adopting this resolution, more firefighters will be able to assist with emergencies during work days.
In other matters, council approved a contract J.J. Hedgepeth for $70,800 for ground maintenance for both the town’s cemeteries – Vine Oak and Beaver Hill.
Knighton said the Town’s annual costs to maintain the cemeteries is estimated to be $60,500 annually – a figure that includes labor, overhead and maintenance costs.
Public Works Director Corey Gooden said based on his projections, by freeing up staff from this maintenance, more attention could be paid to parks among other critical needs, particularly during the busy season. And a contractor would reduced the need for overtime paid to public works employees.
“The man hours that we put in versus the value of what these contractors bring to us far outweighs the costs we would typically spend in one season,” Gooden said. “I really think this is the right thing for us to do that will really enhance the other properties that the Town owns.”
Speaking of cemeteries, Town Hall will be conducting a comprehensive survey that will include data about the fees charged for plots at the Town-owned cemeteries.
Also, council approved paperwork and plans to pursue any disaster assistance grant funding dispersed by the federal and/or state government as it relates to COVID-19’s affects.
And, council adopted the Policy for Emergency Paid Sick Leave & Emergency Family And Medical Leave (Families First Coronavirus Relief Act).
And council authorized Town Hall to list Town-owned properties for sale in the North Oakum Redevelopment Zone.
And Councilman Craig Miller asked Town Hall/Edenton Police to work on a plan of action to deal with obnoxious motorists who, when they go cruising with very loud car mufflers, disrupt the peace. In recent weeks, it’s been real loud downtown and by West Queen, Granville and North Broad streets.