Greenville - After an extensive search and interview process with stakeholders across the organization, ECU Health recently welcomed Andrew (Andy) Zukowski, MBA, as the health system’s new chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 28.

“It is my great honor to welcome Andy as the next CFO of ECU Health,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. “Andy brings more than 20 years of experience in highly-matrixed health care organizations with expertise in value-based care models and strategic financial planning and analysis that drive positive results. In addition to Andy’s vast financial background, his mission-focused mindset and passion for serving others are attributes we value and are at the core of who we are as ECU Health.”

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.