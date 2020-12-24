Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.