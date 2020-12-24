...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph inland
and 55 mph near the coast.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&