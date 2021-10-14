EDENTON - Herbert A. Consolvo, Sr., 85, died on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A gathering took place Wednesday at 5pm outside on the walkway at Wharf Landing. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Edenton.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Marijuana plants seized while executing a search warrant
- Jordan crowned Queen of the Fair
- Bridging Troubled Waters: racial healing involves truth telling…
- Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. names new executive director
- Robinson to address emergency services banquet
- 2021 Toys for Tots Applications open Oct. 1st
- ARHS reports 10 more COVID deaths in region
- Memories of my grandmother...
- So much uncertainty...
- Symphony will perform in park Saturday