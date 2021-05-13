EDENTON - James L. Whitaker, 87, died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Memorial service Saturday at 11 am, on the lawn of his home, 708 Surfside Dr. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory.
