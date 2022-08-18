Thomas Leroy “Bro” Leary, Sr. Aug 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Obituaries Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENSBORO - Thomas Leroy "Bro" Leary, Sr. , died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Memorial service Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm, at Rowsom Funeral Home, Edenton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Service Thomas Leroy Leary Sr. Funeral Home Greensboro Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSchool board adopts discipline policy, Kirby and Basnight objectJWF officially opens in EdentonKickoff for Kadesh restoration heldCupola House receives a makeoverSenate candidate visits Chowan CountyFour Corners opens in TynerEdenton man drowns after altercationLitter is becoming an increasing problemTrucks stuck at monument plaza causes issuesRace develops for third school board seat Images