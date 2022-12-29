Timothy C. Hughes Dec 29, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Obituaries Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDENTON - Timothy C. Hughes, 71, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral Thursday at 11 a.m., at Cape Colony Church of Christ. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crematory Timothy C. Hughes Funeral Home Arrangement Cape Colony Church Of Christ Miller Funeral Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesAnnual tree inspires Ballard's BridgeCastellani succumbs at 80Jackson Dairy OK'd by councilBridge named after distinguished Lindsay WarrenUDC sues Edenton over monumentTrees bring 'Joy' to EdentonChristmas chronicles of a police officer…Anatomage arrives at Holmes2022 Year in Review: January through MarchSt. David’s Candlelight Service is Christmas Eve ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.