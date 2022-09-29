With sadness and love, the family of Amos Johnson "A.J." Shumate, Jr., announce his passing on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A.J. was born in Saulsville, WV on June 17, 1938, to the late Amos J., Sr. and Helen Pendry Shumate. After serving in the United States Army, Amos moved to Washington, D.C. where he began his career with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Over the next 37 years, Amos worked his way from bus driver to superintendent. It was as a bus driver that Amos picked up a passenger that would soon become his wife, Patricia Beaman Shumate. Over their 56 years of marriage, A.J. and Pat raised two children, Jean Marie and Alan Jay. Their son, Alan, was taken in an accident far too soon, but not before he and his wife Jennifer Dianne blessed them with two granddaughters, Amber Jean and Jessica Dianne. Their daughter Jean and her husband Paul added two more joys to their lives, granddaughter Alea Jacqueline and grandson Crey Alan. Most recently, Alea and her fiancé Cameron Parker introduced a nine-year-old great-granddaughter, Ka'Leah Parker, who brought renewed delight to PopPop's life. Amos deeply loved, was truly proud of, and thoroughly enjoyed his family. After retirement, A.J. and Pat moved to Edenton where he was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church and the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion. Amos served members of the community by delivering meals on wheels with his wife, and building wheelchair ramps with brothers, Haurice and Durwood Toppin. The three of them particularly enjoyed playing the role of disciples in the Last Supper scene of Center Hill Baptist Church's Panorama "The Greatest Gift". Amos enjoyed raising goats, chickens, and a garden. He liked to keep his yard freshly mowed and was a fan of John Wayne westerns and professional wrestling. When he could no longer do the heavy lifting chores and he had lost his partners in crime, Durwood and Haurice, he particularly appreciated spending time with his friends at Hardee's and getting warm greetings from those who knew him as "Mr. AJ". Above all, he loved making his family and friends laugh. Whether it was cutting up with his brother-in-law Clifton Beaman, trying to tell a bigger tale than Haurice or Durwood at the barber shop, playing innocent after tugging the hair of one of his grandchildren, or delivering one of his favorite punchlines after being teed up by his son-in-law Paul, Amos brought great joy and laughter to those who loved him. We are fortunate his genuine concern for others and his sense of humor lives on in his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Amos was preceded in death by his son, Alan Jay Shumate and four of his brothers: Joe, Bill, Chris and Keith Shumate. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Patricia Beaman Shumate; their daughter, Jean Shumate Lacoste (husband, Paul) of Floyd, VA; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Shumate Paul of Windsor, PA; four grandchildren, Amber Shumate Schmidt (husband, Evan) of New Freedom, PA, Alea Lacoste (fiancé, Cameron Parker) and Crey Lacoste, all of Floyd, VA, Jessica Barron (fiancé, Jason Wright) of Hartly, DE; one great-grandchild, Ka'Leah Parker of Floyd, VA; his four siblings, Annette Walk of MD, and Martha Clay, Yvonne Clay, and David Shumate, all of WV; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 1st, at 4:00pm in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Joey Nixon. The burial with military honors will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to one's favorite charity. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
