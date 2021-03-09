Allen Lane Hornthal, of Raleigh, died peacefully at Duke University Hospital on Saturday, March 6th with his family by his side. His family is eternally grateful for the generous soul who gifted their lung so that Allen could love and be loved for eight additional years. Allen was born August 4, 1940 in Tarboro, NC to Louis Phillip (LP) and Mid Hornthal. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 56 years, Lindsay, their daughter Elizabeth Worley and her husband Todd, and their children Lindsay and Michael of Raleigh, their daughter Martha and her wife Kathleen, and their children Maria and Veronica of New York City, and their daughter (by luck!) Maria Fernandez de Cordoba of Chile. He is also survived by his devoted brother, Louis Phillip (Tony) Hornthal, Jr. and his wife, Harriett, and their sons Phil and Lang and their families. Allen graduated from Tarboro High School (‘58), UNC-CH (‘62) as a Pi Kappa Alpha, and UNC School of Dentistry (‘66). After 2 years in Lakehurst, NJ with the US Navy, Allen and Lindsay settled in Edenton, NC. He opened his dental practice in 1968 in a little office on Broad Street, with a dedicated staff whom he loved dearly for all 30 years he practiced in Edenton. Allen also loved his patients, accepting calls day and night and payment in the form of cash, credit, and livestock. When he wasn’t practicing dentistry, Allen could be found on the tennis courts playing the game he genuinely loved, or on the greens at Chowan Golf & Country Club with his crew of merry men. Allen coached high school girls tennis for 40 years, gifting him cherished friendships with fellow tennis lovers from Chowan County to Alicante, Spain. Allen was a true blue Carolina fan, spending his final hours hearing the Heels deliver a sound defeat to the Blue Devils. He was a longtime, active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where he served as a lay reader, Senior Warden, and with Lindsay, the leader of the youth group for many years. He was the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina’s Finance Chair for 25 years. He was a Friend of the Shepard Pruden Library Association and a long time member of the Edenton Rotary Club, where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow. He treasured mission trips to Western NC and Haiti. Allen was a lover of all music, from jazz and classical to rock and roll and the blues, the world’s biggest fan of a good joke, both tasteless and tasteful, the owner of quick wit, impeccable posture, and memorable charm. He was a second generation steward of a legendary collection of notable bridal announcements and obituaries. He loved a good martini, peanuts in any form, licorice, Necco wafers, and cat naps. He was an avid reader and movie fan, a trivia whiz, and thoroughly enjoyed engaging conversations. Perhaps his greatest joy was found in the role of grandparent, and being present in their 4 grandchildren’s lives along with Lindsay, from the dinner table and the sofa to the sidelines and bleachers. 8 additional years were an indescribable gift, and especially so with regard to enjoying their children and grandchildren. For the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Allen’s name to any of the following organizations: John A. Holmes High School, Attn. Wes Mattera, Memo: JAH Tennis-Hornthal, PO Box 409, 600 Woodard St, Edenton, NC 27932. You Gotta Believe: 3114 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 ( yougottabelieve.org ); Springmoor Endowment Fund: 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. Today in heaven, it’s 72° and sunny. Allen has enjoyed rounds of both tennis and golf with healthy lungs. Good music is playing, the Heels will soon play, and a whole host of family and friends who’ve gone before him will be joining him for cocktails. Cheers to a good life well loved and well lived! Online condolences may be place by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
