Alton McCoy Winslow, 78, of 147 Tip Toe Road, died Friday, March 31, 2023 in ECU Health Medical Center, Greenville. Mr. Winslow was born in Perquimans County on August 30, 1944 and was the son of the late James Alton and Catherine King Winslow. A retired long distance driver with Brayhall Enterprise, Inc., he later worked delivering parts for Lewis Marine Supply, and was presently employed as a Dock Master/Park Attendant with the Town of Edenton. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Janet Jones Winslow, and their children, Gregory Scott Winslow (Carla) and April Winslow Bond (Bill), all of Edenton; two sisters, Linda Carol Winslow of Edenton and Candy Winslow Pinkus (Robert) of Clayton; a brother, Eulion Ray Winslow (Carolyn) of Kings Mountain; six grandchildren, Ashley (Matt), Greyson (Roy), Benjamin (Erica), Hannah, Austin (Whitley), and Lucas (Kaitlyn); and seven great-grandchildren, Abel, Ava, Camryn, Presley, Ivory, Adalyn, and Bentley. Funeral services were held Monday, April 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and were conducted by his pastor, The Reverend Chris Gravning. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family Sunday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or all other times at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to the church or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.