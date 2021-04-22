Amy Knox Wright

Amy Lou Knox Wright, 56, of 203 White Oak Drive, died Friday, April 16, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Amy was born in Chowan County on September 24, 1964, and was the daughter of Annie Woolard Knox of Edenton and the late Benjamin Larry Knox, Sr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two of her children, Christy Nicole and Christopher Lee O’Neal. A registered nurse, she had worked at the former Skilled Nursing Facility of Chowan Hospital. She was a member of Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church. Surviving in addition to her mother is her husband, Bobby Alexandro Wright, Jr.; two sons, Roy Alan O’Neal, Jr. (fiancé, Lauren) of Woodbridge, VA, and Matthew Ryan O’Neal of Edenton; two sisters, Patricia Wallace of Eagan, MN, and Sue Mazzoli (husband, Andrew) of Batesburg, SC; and two brothers, Larry Knox (wife, Lisa) of Washington, and Jeff Knox (wife, Rae) of Edenton. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Maurice, Abigail, Claire, Nathan, Holden, and Zen. A memorial service was held Saturday, April 17th, at 4:00 p.m. in Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church and was conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Danny Gurganus. A private burial will be on the family plot at Beaver Hill Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
