Ann Marie "Ree Ree" Mitchell Alston, age 81, a resident of Chocowinity and former resident of Edenton died Monday April 11, 2022 at her home. Services will be private. Mrs. Alston was born in Bertie County on October 21, 1940 to the late John Davis Mitchell and Sarah Marie Brown. She was a 1958 graduate of West Bertie High School and graduated from Chowan College. On January 28, 1962 she married James E. “Pop” Alston who preceded her in death on August 9, 2016. Mrs. Alston worked as a Telephone Operator in Ahoskie, NC and later in Nutrition with The N.C. Extension Service in Edenton. She was a member of Countryside Church of Christ. Mrs. Alston loved playing cards, sitting on the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Page A. Blackburn and husband Graham of Chocowinity, her son, Ed Alston and wife Leslie of Aurora, two grandchildren, Danni Manning and husband Phillip of Southport, Madison Page “MP” Blackburn of Chocowinity, two great grandchildren, J.D. Manning, Briar Ray Manning, two brothers, Jack Mitchell and wife Ruth, Donald "Duck" Mitchell and wife Terry both of Washington, three sisters, Judy Futrell and husband Allen, of Chocowinity, Toni Burkett and husband Aubrey of Greenville, Tammy Whaley and husband Kenneth of Chocowinity, numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend, Bill Outland. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, April 15, 2022 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, NC. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haw Branch Church of Christ, 1501 Haw Branch Road, Chocowinity, NC 27817, Countryside Church of Christ, 100 Countryside Drive, Edenton, NC 27932 or to Lewiston First Baptist Church, 203 Cashie St, Lewiston-Woodville, NC 27849.