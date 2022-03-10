Anne Sykes Caviness, 91, of 200 Country Club Drive, died Monday, March 7, 2022 in her home. Mrs. Caviness was born in Scotland County on September 20, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Sidney and Ina Love Sykes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Branson "Bill" Caviness, Jr.; her son, Wayne Branson Caviness; her sister, Martha Sykes Jones; and by her brother, Sidney Pelm Sykes, Jr. The retired owner and director of Elfland School, a private school for two year olds through the first grade, since moving to Edenton she became an active member of her church and community. At Edenton United Methodist Church she sang for the shut-ins in the area nursing homes, worked with the "30 second Welcome Committee", and crocheted with the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Other enjoyments included playing Bridge, her group Investment Club, dancing with Bill at the German Dance Club, and working at the Visitor Center. Surviving is her daughter, Elizabeth Caviness Hathorn of Edenton; her son, Robert Lynn Caviness (wife, Diann) of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Erick Corbett Hathorn (wife, Rosie) of Islamorada, FL, Andrew William Hathorn (wife, Anne) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Jessie Branson Sanders (husband, Joe) and Julie Lynn Dierstein (husband, Kevin), all of Virginia Beach; five great-grandchildren, Will, Quinn, Drew, Greyson and Brody, and another due to be born in July. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 14th, at 10:00 a.m. in Edenton United Methodist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Valerie Tyson. The burial will follow that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Montlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Raleigh. Friends may visit with the family in the church social hall immediately following the morning service on Monday, or all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edenton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Whealton named Assistant Town Manager
- Fulford devoted to Washington Co. athletes
- Fence vote deadlocked
- School board approves $1.6M in improvements
- First automated water meters installed
- R.S. Spencer solves mysteries, preserves history
- Josephine Leary Day celebrated in Edenton
- Steinburg, Sanderson set to square off
- Tyrrell County DSS board holds emergency meeting
- Big win for 'Carolina...