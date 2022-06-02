Annette Cedeno, 61, of Elizabeth City, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. Born a prayer warrior from Edenton, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Mrs. Mary Partin and Mr. V.W. Evans, and step daughter of Mr. Jim Partin and Mrs. Louise Meck. A lover of Jesus, family, music and fellowship she blessed the lives of all who knew her. From Peanut Festival Queen to wife, mother and lifelong friend, she led her life in service of others. We remember and celebrate her light today. After receiving her Masters in Divinity from Duke (Go Blue Devils!) she continued to serve God and each community she lived in. Her natural giving spirit supported missionaries around the world and everyone she knew. Of all her accomplishments and successes, her most cherished roles were that of mother and grandmother. She carried these blessing with honor, dedication and joy. Her family and the lives she ministered to are a legacy of love and service we can all aspire to. Blessed with a large and loving family, she is survived by her husband of 28 years, Doug; a daughter, Taylor; a son, Corey (wife, Kristin, and their son, Henry), her Corgi, Mera; and countless others who will forever hold her spirit of faith and kindness in our hearts. A celebration of her life was held at Open Door Church in Edenton, NC on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be sent to The Cushings Foundation (CSRF) or Open Door Church. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.