Annie Belle Byrum, 92, of Happy Home Road, died Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Mrs. Byrum was born in Chowan County and one of seven children born to the late Tom and Belle Dail Byrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Byrum; sisters, Viola Goodwin and Irene Broughton; and by brothers, Britton, Hercules, and Tommy Byrum. Retired from Don Juan Manufacturing Company in Hertford, as long as health allowed she was a faithful member of Center Hill Baptist Church where she played the piano and sang in the Adult Choir. Many will remember her playing and singing at churches and community events with "The Rocky Hock Rebels" and later with other groups at Gabby's, George's Steak House, and Whitley's Bar-B-Que. Her Christian faith and her love for people always led her to respond to community needs and she was the first to show up with her signature chicken pot pie or homemade apple jacks. Surviving are two sons, Steve Byrum (wife, Bridget) of Roanoke Rapids and Randy Byrum (wife, Lisa) of Tyner; a brother, Paul Byrum of Carrollton, VA; three granddaughters, Karri Byrum, Brittany Byrum, and Bobbie Jo Rae (husband, Mike); and four great-grandchildren, Hunter and Tyler Rae, Kayli Hodges, and Andrew Tolan. Also surviving is a special niece, caregiver, and "daughter", Vickie Blanchard of Tyner. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 26th, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by her friend and former pastor, The Reverend Don English. A private burial will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service or other times at Randy and Lisa's, 429 Happy Home Road, Tyner. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.