Austin Chase Patsel

Austin Chase Patsel, 24, of Brownlea Drive, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in his home. Austin was born on August 12, 1996, and was a lifelong resident of Chowan County until moving for college. A student at East Carolina University, he was about to graduate in May with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Logistics and Distribution, before pursuing his Masters in Computer Science at Appalachian State University where he had recently been accepted. During his time at ECU, he worked part-time in the university’s IT Department. Surviving are his parents, Wendy Lou Colson of Tyner, and Dean Patsel (wife, Stephanie) of Edenton; brothers, Brandon Dean Patsel (wife, Amber) of Kill Devil Hills and Cole Dunlow of Colerain; sister, Hailey Dunlow of Birmingham, AL; maternal grandparents, Donna Davidson (husband, Ben) of Chocowinity, and Garland Colson (wife, Betty) of Elizabeth City; and paternal grandparents, Brenda Poage (husband, Jim) of Lynchburg, VA, and Merle and Peggy Yates of Merry Hill. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, extended family members, and friends. A private memorial service for family and close friends was held in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks of Edenton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.