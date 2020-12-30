Barbara Ann Lane, 67, of Lane’s Landing Road, Edenton, NC, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Wilson Medical Center. Miss Lane was born in Chowan County on March 18, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Linwood Edison and Frances Keeter Lane. A member of Edenton First Assembly, after retiring from Russell’s Rest Home, she enjoyed pen-paling, reading her bible, daily devotions, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sally Jane Moore. Surviving are two sisters, Carolyn Conner (Don) of Windsor, and Laura Forehand (Wayne) of Edenton; two brothers, David Lane (Leila), and Johnny Lane (Tara), all of Edenton; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Due to concerns associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. No visitation at the funeral home or their residence is planned, and those who wish may offer their condolences on the funeral home website, www.millerfhc.com , or by social media, cards, or phone calls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 185, Tyner, NC 27980.