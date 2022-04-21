Billy Jake "Bill" Shutt, 88, of 1420 Fox Run Lane, went home to be his Lord on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Bill was born in Rowan County on February 18, 1934, and was the last surviving child born to the late Leonard Wesley and Bertha Lee Alvis Shutt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five sisters and seven brothers; and by a son-in-law, Sandy Strickland. For many years he worked as a mechanic and service manager in the automotive industry, and for the last nine years of employment before retiring he was the service manager and shop foreman at Edenton Marina. A faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church where he had served as a Sunday School teacher, for many years he was involved in Campers on Missions, and had worked extensively at Camp Cale clearing its first six camp sites. Today Cale Retreat and Conference Center, owned by the Chowan Baptist Association, sits on the northeast banks of the Perquimans River on a 100 acre plot, and is known for its mission of sharing Christ, developing Faith, and building community vision. An Army veteran of the Korean War where he attained the rank of Sergeant, he was a member of the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion. Surviving is his wife of nearly 70 years, Carol Smith Shutt, and their daughters, Wanda Strickland and Mary Sawyer (husband, David), both of Edenton, and Dianne McDonald (husband, Billy) of Newport News, VA; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services were held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and were conducted by the Rev. Bob Young. The burial was private in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932, or to Cale Retreat & Conference Center, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.