Billy Lee Owens, 69, of 207 W. Grubb Street, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. A native of Gates County, Mr. Owens was born on December 11, 1951, and was one of ten children born to the late Bennie and Ethel King Owens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Jean Brickhouse and Virginia Lane; brothers, B.G. and Bob Owens; and by a granddaughter, Emily Jordan. Employed as a carpenter for many years, he was a member of both Hertford Baptist Church and Hertford Volunteer Fire Department. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Margo Perry Owens; a daughter, Susan Jordan (husband, Wayne); a son, Brad Owens (wife, Sabrina), all of Hertford; five sisters, Frances VanHorn of The Villages, FL, Ruth Lane, Joyce Evans, and Mary Bivens, all of Edenton, and Carolyn Howell of Kill Devil Hills; and his three granddaughters who were the apple of his eye, Samantha Wagner (husband, Darian), Sarah Jordan, and Peyton Owens. A graveside memorial service was held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and was conducted by the Revs. Dario Ruvarac and Ron Parr. Friends joined the family at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, or Hertford Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 32, both in Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Stotesberry gives five decades to Swan Quarter
- Will You Tell Me About Heaven…
- Constitution Week observed in Chowan County
- Missy 'adopted' a Mulberry Hill
- Book Bag Buddies and Weekend Grub provide ECPS’ students food to take home on weekends
- Chowan County pod blasting clinics...
- 75th Chowan Regional Fair kicks off Tuesday
- ARHS reports 5 COVID deaths; cases rise by 670
- Body identified as that of missing Chowan man
- School officials, county back expedited construction plan