William Jennings “Billy” Ullom, 57, of White’s Landing Road, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in his home. Billy was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on July 15, 1963, and was the son of Charles M. Ullom (wife, Pat) of Edenton, and the late Patricia Smith Ullom. Employed in Quality Control with Jimbo’s Jumbos, he was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church. With his father, surviving are his wife, Kimberly Ober Ullom, and their children, Laura Ullom, Jacob Ullom, and Benjamin Ullom. Also surviving are two sisters, Rochelle Hendrix and Debbie Miller. A memorial service was held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or other times at 2230 Rocky Hock Road. The family asks that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be made to Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
