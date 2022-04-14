Blannie Rea Winslow Copeland, 88, of 837 Ryland Road, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation following a time of being cared for by family. Mrs. Copeland was born in Perquimans County on January 4, 1934, and was one of eight children born to the late Jesse Thomas Winslow, Sr. and Mary Lizzie Chappell Winslow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dorus Elihu Copeland, an infant sister, and other sisters, Allie E. Winslow, Jessie Mae W. Williams, Clarine J. Winslow, Delsie W. White (husband, Edmond, deceased), and Millie W. Eder (husband, Paul, deceased); and by a brother, Jesse Thomas "J.T." Winslow, Jr. A homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and caregiver to her parents, husband and other family members. A graduate of Hobbsville High School, as a teenager Mrs. Copeland worked with Dr. Ivie Alphonso Ward in Hertford, and later found joy as a farmer's wife and tending to the needs of her family. She grew up in the fellowship of Sandy Cross Baptist Church and enjoyed her service through the years as a Ryland 4-H Club leader. Surviving are her three sons, Jeff Copeland (wife, Jackie), Randy Copeland (wife, Lisa), and Garry Copeland; her daughter, Jill Copeland Jordan (husband, Bob); a brother-in-law, Herbert Williams; her seven grandchildren, Sam Copeland, Callie Copeland, Cody Copeland, Jessica Copeland, Ashton Copeland, Landon Jordan (wife, Jenna), and Meredith Jordan Meekins (husband, Hunter); five great-grandchildren, Silas Jordan, Charlie Jordan, Parrish Meekins, Amelia Meekins, and one due to be born later this month; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service was held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and was conducted by the Rev. Russell Blanchard. Friends joined the family for a time of visitation in the funeral home immediately following the service. A private burial followed in the Copeland Family Cemetery at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the Ryland Ruritan Club, in care of Steve Knight, 455B Wingfield Road, Tyner, NC 27980, or to Chowan County 4-H, 730 N. Granville Street, Suite A, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
