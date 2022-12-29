On Wednesday, December 14, 2022 Boda Brathe, loving husband and loyal friend to many passed away at the age of 80 at his home in Cleveland, GA. Bodo was born on September 20, 1942 in Swinemunde, Germany to the late Albert and Luise (Kretemann) Brathe. He spent his early childhood on the Island of Borkum, Germany until immigrating to the United States in 1956. He attended school in Bogota, New Jersey and proudly served his adopted country in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. Utilizing the G.I. Bill he attended night school at Benjamin Franklin University in Washington D.C. graduating with an Associates of Business Administration in 1973. Bodo’s self-confidence and adventurous nature led to many rewarding work experiences from Africa to Alaska. From his work in financial management and consulting to completing a comprehensive training program becoming an IRS Agent, his strict work ethic proved invaluable. In 1992 he purchased a failing moving and storage company in Charlotte, NC successfully turning it around and operating until 2000. After retiring he rehabilitated a 1915 Craftsman Bungalow and a historic country store in Davis, NC. Upon moving to Edenton, NC in 2004 he became a licensed real estate worker and eventually owned a property management company from 2009 until 2019. Bodo enjoyed driving fast cars, fishing, hunting, racquetball and was very proud of his pilot’s license. He was a kind and sensitive man with a pleasant, gracious way and mischievous smile. He loved the sun and ocean, growing tomatoes and all animals-particularly his last canine companion Max. Bodo was proud to be a German, but he loved being an American. Bodo was preceded in death by his step-mother Herta (Okken) Brathe, his sister Gertrude Claus and his brother Dieter Brathe. He is survived by his wife Claudia (Deviney) Brathe, his brother Fred Brathe and wife Laury, and children, Ryan, Erik and Lauren, niece Debra Claus-Walker, nephews Peter Claus, Stephen Brathe, Christopher Brathe and their children. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Cleveland United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cleveland United Methodist P.O. Box 1226 Cleveland, GA 30528 or to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Pkwy suite #222 Gainesville, GA 30501. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
