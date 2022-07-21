Candy Hardin Jewett (MeMaw), 65 of Newport, NC, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Candy was born in Edenton, NC on January 31, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Dr. Richard H. Hardin Sr. and Mary James Hardin. She was a graduate of NC Wesleyan College and worked in various teaching and nursing assistant capacities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rickey Ennis Hardin and Elizabeth Marie Hardin, and her son, James Winston Reese III. Surviving are her husband, Richard Jewett of Newport, NC and daughter, Marie Reese Long, son-in-law, Steven Keith Long, granddaughter, Wren Marie Long and grand-dog Luke Long, all of Brodnax, Virginia. Other loved ones include a brother, Richard H. Hardin Jr. and his wife Susan of Mooresville; nieces and nephews Sandi, Lori, Christie, Jennifer, Richie and David; along with several great nieces and nephews. Candy was a free spirit who had a gift for living in the present. In addition to her family and friends, she loved dogs, Coca-Cola, good TV, being at home and Hershey's chocolate. The joy she found in life was special and was seen by those around her. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC. Following the service, the family will receive loved ones at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City for a graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society Shelter, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.