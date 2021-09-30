Carl W. Kuykendall

Carl William Kuykendall, 75, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Kuykendall was born in Moorefield, WV on May 28, 1946, and was the son of the late Harry and Pauline Cook Kuykendall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Thomas Kuykendall; sisters, Helen Mongold and Elizabeth Tilton; and by brothers, Daniel and Billy Kuykendall. A retired land surveyor, he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Surviving are two daughters, Amanda Owens (husband, Jimmy) of Edenton, and Samantha Kuykendall (Michael Swanner) of Durham; a sister, Betty Roseberry of Pasadena, MD; a brother, Jack Kuykendall of Moorefield; and two grandchildren, Steven Owens (Blare Firth) and Austin Owens. Funeral services were held Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by Pastor John Keeter. A private burial will be held in the Olivet Cemetery in Moorefield. The family suggests that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
