Catherine A. Reaves

Catherine Alice Reaves, 98, of The Arboretum at Heritage Greens, died there on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Miss Reaves was born in Chowan County on March 2, 1923, and was the daughter of the late D.M. and Maude Reaves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dan Reaves (wife, Edna, deceased). A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and of the School of Medical Technology at Duke University, she was a retired Medical Technologist, working at High Point Regional Hospital for more than 40 years. For many of those years, she served as chief of the hospital laboratory. In addition to her work at the hospital, she was active in the Hospital Guild, and had served as its membership chairman. Miss Reaves had served as both the Secretary and President of the North Carolina Society of Medical Technologists. In 1967 she received the Corning Award, given by the American Society of Medical Technologists to the most outstanding member of that field in the United States. Other areas of interests included her study of Genealogy. She had served as Secretary of The Bateman Clan, a group tracing their family roots back to Solomon Bateman, born in Tyrrell County in 1772. They have held an annual family reunion since 1929. Surviving are two nieces, Pat Reaves Britton (husband, David) of Greensboro, and Susan Reaves Dail (husband, Jim, deceased) of Edenton. A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, March 25th, at 11:00 a.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by The Rev. David Brooks, pastor of Edenton Baptist Church, of which Miss Reaves was a longtime member. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Edenton men charged with homicide
- Chowan Middle School football team wins only game of season
- Edenton Police investigating homicide
- SAGA begins work on Hotel Hinton
- Chowan County GOP Convention elects officers
- My Vision for the Chowan County Republican Party
- Edenton Historic Sites egg hunt continues
- Weekend full of activities
- No school on March 19
- John A. Holmes dominates North Edgecombe for homecoming win
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.