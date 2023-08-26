Catherine Campen "Kitty" Field, of 300 Queen Anne Drive, died Sunday, August 20, 2023. Kitty was born in Edenton on December 15, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Henry Allison "Izzy" Campen and Catherine Pruden Campen. Raised in Edenton where she attended local schools, she went on to graduate from St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh where she was Vice-President of the Senior Class, Chief Marshal, and May Queen. The following year she attended Pan American Business School in Richmond, VA. As a successful real estate broker for forty years, she was thorough and professional in dealing with clients and others involved in the business. She made many friends along the way, many of whom became friends for life. Kitty was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving on the Altar Guild, the Newcomers Committee, and also as a Greeter. Her personal life was centered around her family. She loved cooking, entertaining, flowers, and tennis at a younger age. Kitty's favorite spot in the whole world was her family's house at her beloved Kill Devil Hills where she spent countless days sunning and swimming on the beach. She was truly a lovely lady, a very special person of charm, poise, and beauty. Kitty will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was married to the late John Brockett McMullan, Jr. in 1956 and is survived by her second husband, Herbert Clinton "Piney" Field III. Other survivors include son John Michael McMullan (Susan) of Midlothian, VA, son Henry Matthew McMullan (Katherine), step-daughter Dillard Field Spring (Drew), and step-son Herbert Clinton Field IV (Kathryn), all of High Point. She also had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Kitty was preceded in death by her sisters, Ida Campen Odom and Allison Campen Fennell. A memorial service was held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was conducted by The Rev. Dr. Robert Sawyer. The private burial was held earlier that morning on the Campen lot in Beaver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 548, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Column: What I learned about moral education in the Boy Scouts
- New year brings complexities: Holmes to open year with 3 campuses
- Edenton candidates weigh in on Confederate monument
- Apex to host meeting on Timbermill wind project
- Edenton candidates weigh in on 'social district'
- Visitor spending flat in Pasquotank, up in Currituck
- Bass Pro Shops Pro Tour coming to Chowan River in 2024
- Construction start for new Holmes school pushed back
- Edenton couple charged with insurance fraud related to personal injury claim
- Voters can get a photo ID at Chowan Board of Elections Office
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.