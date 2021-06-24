Cecil H. Miller

Cecil Haywood Miller, CW2, USA Ret., 85, of 305 Seminole Trail, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by his family. Mr. Miller was born in Chowan County on July 2, 1935. An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 after serving for over 23 years. Later he worked as an insurance professional with Foresters Financial, and was a member of the International Order of Foresters. Other memberships included the Lions Club and the Democratic Party. Preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Miller Arnold, step-father, James Franklin Arnold, and brother, James Franklin Arnold, Jr., he is survived by Loretta Miller, the mother of his three children, Debra Ann Miller of Fayetteville, Mark Scott Miller of Raeford and Brian Keith Miller of Southern Pines; two sisters, Betty Byrum and Gladys Dickens, both of Edenton; four grandchildren, Sara E. Smith, Jacqueline M. Bledsoe, Marshall H. Woodard, and Trinity E. Miller; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two nieces. In accordance with his wishes, no formal service is planned. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
