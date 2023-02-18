Celia Nixon Copeland

Celia Rae Nixon Copeland, 96, of Ryland Road, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie. Mrs. Copeland was born in Chowan County on February 10, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Dixie White Nixon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Taylor Copeland; an infant son, Joseph Anthony Copeland; by sisters, Ella Mae Perry, Minnie Brown, Louise Perry, Gertrude Driggs and Jessie Driggs; by brothers, Cecil and Norman Nixon; and by four half-siblings. Through her family history and genealogy Mrs. Copeland was proud that her maternal grandfather Joel White had volunteered to fight in the Civil War. A homemaker and farmer's wife, for many years Mrs. Copeland owned and operated with her husband, Copeland & Sons Turkey Farm, and had also worked at The Bettye Shoppe, Belk's, The Bride & Groom, and Nixon's Family Restaurant. She was a member of the Ryland Extension Homemakers Club, The Albemarle Craftsman's Guild, and of Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church where she served in the W.M.U. and as a Sunday School teacher. Surviving are her sons, Lester Ray Copeland (wife, Emily) of Tyner, Paul Gene Copeland (wife, Seanna) of LaGrange, and H. Alan Copeland of Elizabeth City; six grandchildren, Kelly Ray Copeland, Celia Kay Copeland Overton, Kathryn Copeland Griffin (husband, Brad), Candice Copeland Rhodes (husband, Brent) Wesley Alan Copeland and Wendy Copeland; six great-grandchildren, Taylor Overton, Colin and Braden Griffin, Isabella Pearce, and Caleb and Katherine Copeland; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services were held Thursday, February 9th, at 3:00 p.m. in Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church and were conducted by the Rev. Junior White. The burial followed in the church cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the Family Life Center immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
