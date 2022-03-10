Cherie Leigh Cowand, 63, of 151 Emperor Landing Road, died Friday, March 4, 2022 in her home. Cherie was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on September 18, 1958, and was the daughter of the late Starkey Braxton Cowand, Sr. and Ruth Vivian Tynch Barnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Reba Ann Cowand; and by a brother, Raleigh Pat Cowand. After graduation from high school, Cherie was accepted in the Jobs Corps, traveling extensively and learning various trades. Later in life, she retired from cable installation in the communication industry. Surviving is her companion of 22 years, Julia Bailey of Edenton; three sisters, Connie Lenhert of Long Beach, CA, Angela Lipps of Elizabeth City, and Gail Beals of Las Vegas, Nevada; three brothers, Starkey Cowand, Jr. of Elizabeth City, Bruce Lipps of Chesapeake, VA, and David Lipps of Edenton; several nieces and nephews, and other extended family members of the Tynch and Cowand families. A private graveside service will be held in Beaver Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her mother. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.