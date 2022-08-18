Emma Cherry Wiggins Powell, 89, of Soundside Road, died Friday, August 12, 2022 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Powell was born in Bertie County on May 29, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Wiggins and Mary Elizabeth Newsome Laughbon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Turnage Powell; and by her brother, James Wiggins. The retired office manager for Dr. Francis McCarthy, she was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hertford where she had formerly served on the Vestry, with The Episcopal Church Women, The Fellowship Committee, and on the Altar Guild. Surviving are her children, Susan Elizabeth Powell of Edenton, Jeffrey Eldon Powell (wife, Anna) of Nashville, TN, and John Turnage Powell (wife, Laura) of Richmond, VA; a sister, Linda Bernhardt of Sherwood, OR; six grandchildren, Logan Manning Powell Milosevski (husband, Steve), Emma Baxter Powell Swearingen (husband, Kirk), Anna Cooper Powell Ogletree (husband, Dawson), Jeffrey Eldon Powell, Jr., Claire Guthrie Powell, and Graham Thomas Powell; and four great-grandchildren, Powell, Emma Kate, Hampton, and Manning. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 207 South Church Street, Hertford, NC and will be conducted by The Reverend Robert Beauchamp and The Reverend John Bonner. Friends may visit with the family in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Holy Trinity Church, P.O. Box 125, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.