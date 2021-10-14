Christine W. Ward

Mary Christine White Ward, 86, of 1587 Middle Swamp Road, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. Mrs. Ward was born in Chowan County on September 15, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Goodwin White, Sr. and Dorothy Vivian Rogerson Hadnot. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Eugene White. A homemaker, as a child she was raised in the fellowship of Edenton Baptist Church, and later in life while living in Portsmouth was a member of Collinswood Baptist Church. Devoted to her family, she is survived by her husband of 68 years, Douglas Lane Ward, Sr., and their children, Mary Vivian Ward Thiemens of Corapeake and Douglas L. Ward, Jr. (wife, Katherine) of Roanoke, VA; her brother, Lloyd G. White, Jr. (wife, Jean) of Chuckatuck, VA; four grandchildren, Mary Beth, Scotty, Ariane, and D.L.; twelve great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 19th, at 11:00 a.m. in chapel of Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and will be conducted by longtime family friend, The Rev. Tom Holland. A private entombment will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Suffolk. No formal visitation is planned; however, friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters at: CHKD, Attn: Philanthropy, 601 Children’s Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507, or online at www.gifts@chkd.org. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfhc.com.
