A fierce admirer and servant of the Lord traded her worldly wings for her heavenly ones on August 11, 2022. Clara "Jane" Goodwin Bunch was born on January 2, 1934 to Ralph and Emmie Goodwin of Center Hill. Her beautiful curls and resolute personality were two traits she embodied from childhood onward. Jane married her high school sweetheart, Carl Bunch on July 13, 1952 after graduating as Valedictorian from Chowan High School. After becoming a mother to sons Richard and David, she became a nurse and patients of Chowan Hospital and the Chowan River Nursing Home benefited for years to come from Jane's passion for the field of healthcare. Until her last living weeks, Jane could still cite specific memories of her countless experiences with patients of all ages. Parallel to her love of nursing was her love for God's word. Even pastors of the area would cite Jane's meticulous knowledge and memorization of the scripture. More importantly was Jane's ability to draw connections between the Bible's teachings and circumstances of the modern world. Jane's absolutism about how to overcome one of life's trials using the word of God was impactful for so many of her fellow Christians. Many generations of children and adults of Center Hill Baptist Church, of whom were students of Jane's Sunday school teachings, can attest to this. While Jane poured her talents into being a WMU member, Cantatas Director, and committee member of various roles within the church, she is most known for being a phenomenal Music Director and pianist. Her respect for a hymn's significance and the role the lyrics, rhythm and instruments played within the overall house of worship is known by many as Jane's finest quality as a woman of the Lord. Jane's love for her family was expressed in many ways, to include numerous family vacations to Cape Hatteras, which instilled a bond among her grandchildren that will stand the test of time. Jane's lifetime love with Carl lasted 54 years until his death in 2006, which was the first of two life-shattering events, with the other happening when her youngest son, David, faced an untimely passing in 2018. Her faith was instrumental in overcoming these trials. Jane's confidence, humor, faithfulness, and musical talents are uniquely spread among her surviving family. That includes a son, Richard Bunch and wife Jean of Tyner; a daughter-in-law Debbie Bunch of Tyner; grandson Matt Bunch and wife Lesley of Alaska; granddaughter Emily Nicholson and husband Mason of Asheville; grandson Jake Bunch and wife Wendy of Belvidere; grandson Andrew Bunch of Tyner; and great-grandchildren Austin, Aubrey, Emma Maye, Millie Jean and Maisie Bree. Other surviving family include her sister, Linda Goodwin, and niece, Anna McCarthy, of Elizabeth City. We will all deeply miss the joy of hearing her fingers grace piano keys and the humor of trying to come out on top from a debate with her. A graveside funeral service was held Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Beaver Hill Cemetery in Edenton and was conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Russell Blanchard. Friends may visit with the family at her residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: The Albemarle Commission, 512 South Church Street, Hertford, NC 27944, for use in the Senior Nutrition Program (Meals on Wheels), or to Center Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Tyner, NC 27980. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
