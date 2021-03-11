Kathleen "Connie" Barnett, age 94, died on Sunday, February 28, at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Having lived most of her life in Wayne, Michigan, she moved to North Carolina in 2017 to be closer to her son Bruce Barnett, who predeceased her, and his wife, Maureen McCarthy, who loved her dearly and who has cared for Kathleen’s affairs over the years. Surviving are her daughter, Diane Barnett Gordon of Roseburg, OR; her daughter-in-law, Maureen McCarthy of Edenton; a granddaughter, Jesse; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her son, Bruce, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Warren Barnett, and her daughter, Carole Barnett Stopper. Mrs. Barnett was a life-long member of St. Mary’s Church in Wayne, a member of the Ladies Sodality, and was on a bowling league for years with St. Mary’s. She was Den Mother for Bruce’s Cub Scout Troop, and was a roommother for all her three children in their school classrooms. Wherever she lived, Mrs. Barnett made many good and lifelong friends. Mrs. Barnett’s family wishes to thank all the staff of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation for the diligence and the quality of the care given to her during her three and a half years at the nursing home, helping to make her feel appreciated and valued. Due to Covid 19 concerns, a service of Remembrance and Interment of Ashes will be held at a future date in Wayne, Michigan. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Edenton Police investigating homicide
- Davis School being considered for National Register of Historic Places
- Family to host Community Day to celebrate support, honor Makiia's memory
- SQVFD assists Ocracoke families
- Hornthal leaves legacy of friends, coaching, compassion
- 'We can do a new thing!'
- Vidant–an Edenton medical miracle story
- Tyrrell students return to face to face classes
- Clues of the Golden Egg Hunt
- Teddy Wilson named NCHSAA player of the week