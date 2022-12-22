Cynthia Lynne Boswell, 57, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Cynthia was the daughter of Joan Cobb Boswell of Edenton and the late Joseph Lynn Boswell. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Ward. Cynthia's greatest joy was spending time with her family and loving her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook who often entertained the idea of her own business. If she wasn't cooking, her preference was to be in the sunshine planting flowers. Her favorite place was the beach, especially at sunrise. If there was music, she would be dancing. She spoiled her dogs beyond measure and loved them so. The majority of her life's work was in the medical field as a Registered Nurse. Surviving in addition to her mother is her fiancé, Ron Moats; her son, Ryan Ward (Erica); her daughter, Brooke Ward Motyl (Michael); her grandchildren, Isabel Ward (age 3), Emma Ward (age 6 mos.) Carter Motyl (age 1), and another grandson on the way. Also surviving are her siblings, Linda Boswell, Bradley Boswell and Jennifer Boswell Greene (Kevin); and her nephews, Joseph Hayden Greene and Connor Davis Greene. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Friday, November 25th, at Park Funeral Home in Summerville. At a later date, there will be a Celebration honoring her memory in her place of birth, Edenton, NC. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.