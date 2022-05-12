Dannie Edward Gray, Jr., 55, of Perquimans County, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 in his home where he was surrounded by his loving family. Born at Langley AFB, Hampton, Virginia on September 19, 1966, he was the son of the late Dannie Edward Gray, Sr. and Diane Hurdle Riddick. Dannie loved his family deeply and making memories with them was his favorite pastime. He considered himself a "parrot head" and spent as much time as possible on the beach. A salesman of construction materials with Kempsville Building Supply, Dannie was committed to his job and drove all over eastern North Carolina and Tidewater Virginia helping people make their dream homes become a reality. A member of Open Door Church in Edenton, he also had been active with the Edward G. Bond Post 40 of the American Legion. He had served in the US Coast Guard. Surviving is his wife and love of his life of 40 years, Evelyn Noyes Gray; two sons, Dannie Gray, III (wife, Deborah) and Justin Gray (wife, Erin); one grandson, William; the sister of his heart, Sharon Schwartz, as well as three sisters, Dee Winslow (husband, Matt), Misty Barnes, and Rebecca Scalf; three children of his heart, Sharon Spruill (husband, Robert), James "Eddie" Schwartz (wife, Amy), and Carrie Krambeck (husband, Travis); eight grandchildren from his heart, Taylor, Elijah, Savannah, RayLee, Madison, Jack, Grace, and Kade; step-father, Donald Riddick (wife, Connie); step-mother, Cassie Gray; and nieces, nephews, and many kids that called him "Dad". A memorial service will be held Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Robert Spruill. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to the service on Friday, and all other times at the residence, 1648 Ocean Highway South, Edenton. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for all their love, care, and support during their time of need. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made either to Open Door Bertie Children's Ministry, PO Box 1095, Edenton, NC 27932 or to Battle Scarred Outdoors, 5751 Spring Gate Court NW, Concord, NC 28027 or online at www.battlescarredoutdoors.com. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
