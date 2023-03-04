David MacDonnell Granger, 88, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Dave was born in Kankakee, Illinois in 1934, son of Claude Granger and Elizabeth (Graham) Granger. Dave attended Culver Military Academy a member of of the distinguished Black Horse Troop and the University of Norte Dame. After serving in S. Korea he returned to marry Sandy and begin their life in Chicago.They were blessed with three daughters, Tracey 1962, Susan, 1966 and moving to Manhasset, NY, Kristen, in 1974. Dave ended his career in finance as a bond trader on Wall Street. Retiring, Dave and Sandy moved to England, Arizona USA innkeepers in Vermont and settled in Edenton, NC. Where they were beloved and active members of the community and St Anne’s Catholic Church. Dave enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing and bridge, later in life he took great pleasure in reading The NY Times, the Wall Street Journal, presidential biographies, and long walks with his dogs and watching Norte Dame football. He will be remembered fondly as a smart, gentle and loyal man with a wry sense of humor, author of the surprising one liner to everyone’s surprise and enjoyment. Dave is survived by his loving wife Sandy, daughters Tracey Lenz(Edward), Susan Collins (Robert),Kristen Brady and granddaughters Katherine Rankin(Korey), Elizabeth Collins, Robyn Collins and Caitlin Brady. Online condolences www.compassionatefuneralcare.com