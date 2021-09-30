Diana Maria Hudson of Fernandina Beach, age 83 passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in her home. Diana was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 26, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Charles Portelly and Theresa Kraft. She was raised in Queens, New York. After graduating from Dominica Commercial High School, she worked her way through college earning degrees in Business and Teaching from Adelphi College in New York. Later while living in the Northern Neck of Virginia, she taught Elementary School. She was also the Director of a program to assist children to improve their reading and speaking skills. While living for 16 years in Edenton, Diana was very active in St. Anne Catholic Church. She had served on the church council, The Woman’s Club, and was always volunteering to help others. She was also active with both sewing and quilting clubs. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Rodger H. Hudson; her sons, Steven (Elyse) Hinson of Ormond Beach, Florida, Gary Hinson of West Palm Beach, Florida, Mark (Bonnie) Hinson of Smithtown, New York; her sister, Antoinette Belonogoff of San Francisco, California; and three grandchildren, Matthew (Keeli) Hinson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Michelle Hinson of Tampa, Florida, and Erika Hinson of Smithtown, New York. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church. Thank you to all those who have been so consoling. Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors.
