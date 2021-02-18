Pastor Donald Edward Sawyer, 74, of Edenton went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mr. Sawyer was the son of the late Estelle and Rufus Bateman. He was a graduate of Chowan High School. Pastor Sawyer, as most called him, loved everyone; he never met a stranger and treated everyone as family. He was the best husband, dad, granddad, and friend anyone could wish for. He recently celebrated his 30th year anniversary as Pastor of Edenton Church of God. He loved his pastoral work and the people in his congregation. We have many wonderful memories of him taking us all fishing as a family, raising animals, and working in our gardens. He had the biggest heart and was always willing to help anyone, many that he never knew. We will all remember the good times and the trips we had, especially to the cattle auctions the past few years. Surviving include his wife of fifty-six years Lessie Chappell Sawyer; his four boys, Calvin Sawyer and wife Cheryl of Pea Ridge, Keith Sawyer and wife Brenda of Plymouth, Eddie Sawyer and Evie of Edenton, and Jimmy Sawyer of Greenville; his sisters, Frances Alexander and husband Leroy of Belvidere and Alberta Cooper of Columbia; his brothers, Wayne Sawyer of Nebraska and David Collier and wife Tonya of Belvidere; grandchildren, Caleb Sawyer and wife Alisha, Owen Sawyer and wife Ariel, Zachary Sawyer and wife Brianne, Erin Sawyer, Lindsay Dalton and fiancé Matt Jones, Olivia Sawyer and fiancé Erik Matiano, Megan Sawyer and fiancé Tre Farrow, Dylan Sawyer and fiancé Samantha Wilcox, Noah Sawyer, Adam Sawyer, Ella Grey Sawyer, and Addison Sawyer; and his three great grandchildren, Brantley Reed Farrow, Clara Grace Sawyer, and Aria Cox. A Celebration of Pastor Sawyer’s life was held in the Edenton Church of God on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverends Bill Braswell and Danny Gurganus officiating. Burial followed in the Chappell Family Cemetery in Belvidere. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
